31/08/2020 Zaha Hadid Architects, Xi’an International Footbell Center (China) Taking in 60,000 spectators, the stadium rises within the orthogonal grid of the new Fengdong business district of Xi’an, the city that is hosting the 2023 championship of the Asian Football Confederation. With new civic spaces and facilities for sporting, cultural, and recreational events, the design optimizes proximity and views of the playing field, maximizing the number of digitally modeled seats.



With huge overhangs, the building presents facades that spill out in plant-filled terraces to the south, with offering views of the city, and shield it against winds on the north side. The fluid forms of the light roof protect the field and the spectators with a translucent membrane that also filters sunlight. Zaha Hadid Architects, Hotel Opus ME in Dubai

