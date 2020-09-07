Arquitectura Viva
Monday, September 07, 2020
OMA, Prince Plaza building in Shenzhen (China)

  
This mixed-used skyscraper designed by OMA / David Gianotten contains 60,000 square meters of offices over a 40,000-square-meter podium mall. Built by the real estate developer China Merchants Shekou Holdings in Shenzhen’s Shekou economic zone, the 200-meter tower presents four volumes arranged around a central core, all shifting to optimize natural light and views. What is otherwise a monolith is fragmented by sky decks whose gold-toned hexagon patterns are repeated in the facades of the mall, visually unifying the building.
OMA, CMG Qianhai Global Trade Center in Shenzhen (China)
