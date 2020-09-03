03/09/2020 Nieto Sobejano ganan el concurso de la Ciudad del Teatro de París Cité du Théâtre-Paris. Exterior view

© 2020 Nieto Sobejano Architecte mandataire & Marin Trottin Architecte associé

Cité du Théâtre-Paris. Exterior view

© 2020 Nieto Sobejano Architecte mandataire & Marin Trottin Architecte associé

Cité du Théâtre-Paris. Exterior view

© 2020 Nieto Sobejano Architecte mandataire & Marin Trottin Architecte associé

Cité du Théâtre-Paris. Interior view

© 2020 Nieto Sobejano Architecte mandataire & Marin Trottin Architecte associé

Cité du Théâtre-Paris. Interior view

© 2020 Nieto Sobejano Architecte mandataire & Marin Trottin Architecte associé

Cité du Théâtre-Paris. Model (Métrica Mínima)

© Nieto Sobejano Architecte mandataire & Marin Trottin Architecte associé. ©2020 Diego Hernández

Cité du Théâtre-Paris. Model (Métrica Mínima)

© Nieto Sobejano Architecte mandataire & Marin Trottin Architecte associé. ©2020 Diego Hernández

La propuesta de la firma liderada por los madrileños Fuensanta Nieto y Enrique Sobejano, realizada en colaboración con el estudio parisino Marin+Trottin Architectes, ha recibido el primer premio en el concurso de la Cité du Théâtre de París, convocado por el Ministerio de Cultura francés y tres prestigiosas instituciones teatrales, la Comédie-Française, el Conservatoire National Supérieur d'Art Dramatique y el Théâtre National de I'Odéon. Los nuevos edificios estarán ubicados en los Ateliers Berthier, construidos en 1895 por Charles Garnier, arquitecto de la Opera de París, que serán restaurados respetando su estructura y materialidad.



Imponiéndose a las propuestas de los otros dos finalistas Fabre Speller (Francia) y Foster+Partners (Gran Bretaña), el proyecto premiado ha sido concebido como un amplio jardín elevado que establece una continuidad visual con el parque Martin Luther King.



Con una fachada vegetal de más de 200 metros de longitud, un nuevo edificio unifica y abraza el conjunto, siguiendo la geometría quebrada de la desaparecida muralla de Thiers (siglo XIX), cuyos restos existentes serán conservados y restaurados.



Con una superficie de 24.000 metros cuadrados, la Ciudad del Teatro incluye seis nuevas salas de teatro modulares para la Comédie-Française (de 250 y 600 espectadores), para el Théâtre National de I'Odéon (de 250 y 500 espectadores) y para el Conservatoire National (de 100 y 200 espectadores). La nave Garnier, catalogada como monumento histórico, se convertirá en un gran espacio público cubierto que dará acceso a las áreas comunes de las tres instituciones: talleres, aulas, salas didácticas, biblioteca-mediateca y restaurantes. Nieto Sobejano, Carmen Thyssen Museum in San Felíu de Guíxols Nieto Sobejano, extension of sports center in Berlin

