14/09/2020 Ruiz-Larrea & Asociados, rehabilitación del edificio del Paseo de la Castellana 19 en Madrid La propuesta de la firma madrileña dirigida por César Ruiz-Larrea, Antonio Gómez y Gorka Álvarez, realizada en colaboración con Miguel Ángel Díaz Camacho (MADC), ha resultado ganadora del concurso de ideas convocado por el Consorcio de Compensación de Seguros para rehabilitar íntegramente un edificio de 6.298 metros cuadrados construidos, situado en el número 19 del Paseo de la Castellana de Madrid, con oficinas en régimen de alquiler.



Imponiéndose a los proyectos de los otros dos finalistas, Izaskun Chinchilla y Federico Soriano, la intervención vencedora ‘Entre Patios’ recupera elementos originales del edificio de 1903, construido como casa palacio para Pablo del Puerto por los arquitectos Miguel de Olabarría y Benito González del Valle. De esta manera, el patio del edificio original se rehabilita como un nuevo espacio vinculado al jardín posterior. Ruiz-Larrea & Asociados, 25 dwellings in Carabanchel (Madrid)

