15/09/2020 Estudio Cavernas, cabañas en Koh Kong (Camboya) Photos: Denis Amirtharaj

Basado en Mae Sot (Tailandia), el estudio Cavernas—fundado por los hermanos españoles Cuevas Durán, Juan (1984) y Yago (1989)— ha sido el encargado de construir estos refugios en Koh Kong, al suroeste de Camboya, rodeados de bosques de manglares. Con diseños inspirados en los apilamientos utilizados en las casas flotantes circundantes, los volúmenes se realizaron en estrecha colaboración con los pescadores y trabajadores locales, intercambiando conocimientos sobre materiales disponibles, flexibles y duraderos (como el bambú y palmera de betel) y técnicas de construcción de bajo impacto para respetar el contexto ambiental y social.



Durante el día, las familias de la etnia jemer, predominante en Camboya, utilizan las cabañas con estructura en forma de Α para pasar el día, comer o cocinar con máquinas eléctricas para hacer arroz al vapor. Durante la noche, estas construcciones elevadas en respuesta a las mareas cambiantes se convierten en alojamientos cerrados parcialmente con toldos. En el centro del conjunto se sitúa el pabellón principal autoportante de bambú, lugar de reunión social, coronado con una cubierta realizada con caña de azúcar. Fue necesario el uso de un tratamiento de inmersión en agua salada para preservar y proteger el bambú, que se deja secar al sol durante dos semanas antes de usarlo para la construcción.