BIG, student center for Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore (USA)

Bjarke Ingels's firm BIG has won the competition for The Village, a non-academic student center in the Homewood campus, in Baltimore, of Johns Hopkins University. Encompassing 13,935 square meters, the fragmented and cascading composition of stacked timber volumes presents flat roofs where photovoltaic panels are installed. Likened to a village adapted to sloping terrain, it will be a venue for a variety of social activities besides containing spaces for the performing arts and dining. The flexible facilities with interiors bathed in natural light open out to open-air public spaces, including the entrance plaza. Red-brick pathways are a gesture of connecting with the other buildings on campus. Construction work is slated to start in 2022, for completion in 2024.