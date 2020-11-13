(empty) Saturday, November 21, 2020 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 13/11/2020 Horizontal Design, Zhang Yan Cultural Museum in Shanghai (China) Photos: Su Shengliang / Schran Images

Within Shanghai’s Qingpu district lies the historical Zhang Yan Village, where the Shenzhen practice of Ju Bin, called Horizontal Design, has renovated and refurbished a series of structures and transformed then into part of a museum, fragmented into three halls showcasing the past, present, and future of Shanghai.



The institution’s main zone, which addresses the contemporary theme (the present), rises on the ruins of a house dating back to Qing Dynasty times, preserving the exterior wall and inserting a gallery of white concrete within. This new volume is separated from the original walls by 30 centimeters and has openings to frame and strike a contrast with the elements of the preexisting construction.



The best preserved building on the premises, the old museum presenting the village’s history, is now the second gallery, devoted to the tradition theme (the past). The original wooden roof and structure have been repaired and upgraded, exposed to view.



The Zhang Yan Cultural Museum’s third gallery, a new-build of white concrete with floors and ceilings of anodized aluminum, rises over the historical building’s footprint, as if to express its ‘future’ theme. AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.