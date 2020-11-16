(empty) Saturday, November 21, 2020 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 16/11/2020 Junquera Arquitectos, courtyard houses in Villaviciosa de Odón (Madrid) Photos: Lucía Gorostegui

A work of the Madrid firm Junquera Arquitectos, this complex of 34 homes mainly pursues the typology of the courtyard house. Through the privacy-ensuring walled courtyard, the place where the family can gather in the open air, the different domestic spaces interconnect visually. In the completely opaque party wall the house is slightly set back, producing an opening in the otherwise fully closed courtyard so that it links up with the backyard outside the living room. The bedrooms have small gardens, which are independent, free of interferences from the other shared elements.



These high-density condominiums follow a strategy of distributing the small communal spaces. The descending topography is a cue for terracing the plots, which generates a one-way path that becomes a children's playground. This path leads to the basement garages and storerooms, taking advantage of the terraces. From outside the premises, the tops of the dwellings emerge over the walls, while the flat roofs present gravel surfaces in different colors.