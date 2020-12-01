(empty) Tuesday, December 01, 2020 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 01/12/2020 Abalos+Sentkiewicz, estación intermodal y Parque Felipe VI en Logroño

+ Zoom Photos: Jesús Rocandio (Casa de la Imagen) Photo: Miguel Esteban Alonso and Juan Carlos Esteban

Resultado de un concurso fallado en 2006, la estación intermodal de Logroño forma parte de un plan urbanístico mucho más amplio para el soterramiento del trazado ferroviario a su paso por la capital riojana, que contempla asimismo la construcción de un gran parque lineal y de cinco torres residenciales.



La estación de trenes con los andenes soterrados, construida entre 2010 y 2013, y la estación de autobuses, entre 2017 y 2020, se conectan bajo una gran cúpula de 60 metros de luz finalizada en 2020. Mientras el diseño de la estación de trenes se focaliza en la transición del acceso a los andenes, la estación de autobuses con su forma en herradura enfatiza en la sala de espera el contacto con el parque mediante una escalera.



El edificio surge de la idea inicial de abarcar con un solo gesto formal la nueva estación de alta velocidad y la de autobuses. La impronta facetada del interior se corresponde con la del parque ajardinado de la cubierta, de modo que ambas superficies conforman el haz y el envés de una superficie plegada que, si al exterior da lugar a una pequeña colina-mirador sobre la ciudad, en el interior adopta una configuración próxima a la de una cueva o gruta.



Las estaciones ferroviarias en superficie suponen una interrupción brusca de la continuidad urbana, dejando un vacío en la ciudad que implica a menudo segregaciones sociales. El soterramiento de las vías supone una oportunidad para restablecer la conexión entre áreas antes incomunicadas, creando un gran parque público central al que la cubierta de la estación da su impronta geométrica y topográfica. Alrededor de este parque, un conjunto de desarrollos residenciales y comerciales cosen los tejidos antes desconectados, distribuyéndose en cinco torres que dotan al espacio urbano de una nueva centralidad. Se utiliza así la infraestructura de transporte público para generar un equipamiento colectivo, y se crea un sistema simbiótico entre el parque y las torres residenciales previstas que se coronarán con grandes captadores solares para garantizar la autosuficiencia energética de ambos, proporcionando iluminación al parque. AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.