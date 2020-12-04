(empty) Friday, December 04, 2020 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 04/12/2020 Roarc Renew, TaoCang Art Center in Jiaxing (China) Photos: Wen Studio

On marshland where lotus plants abound, a pair of mid-20th-century granaries that were in disuse have been brought back to life as a 2,448-square-meter art exhibition gallery, thanks to a project carried out by the Shanghai-based firm Roarc Renew, which has added two long corridors for auxiliary and circulation purposes. These stretch parallel to the existing constructions, which have not suffered internal changes, and make the gesture of converging in the central void that separates them, completing the axial composition. As in the original sheds, the facades use traditional brick masonry, while the interior shows a reinterpretation of the rhythm of structural frames, with concrete arches defining a series of continuous flexible spaces.