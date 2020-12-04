(empty) Friday, December 04, 2020 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 08/12/2020 Studio Lotus, Krushi Bhawan in Bhubaneswar (India) Photos: Andre J. Fanthome

In the capital of the Indian state of Odisha, the New Delhi-based firm Studio Lotus has built new offices for the Department of Agriculture. As a government building it was conceived at the outset strictly for official use, but the architects proposed to free up the ground level and create a public space that opens up the premises to the city and allows citizens to walk through in the course of their daily comings and goings. The heavy masonry facade minimizes the need for air conditioning through its thermal inertia, and its combination of patterns, textures, and colors evokes the region's textile tradition as well as its diversity.