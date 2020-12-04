(empty) Friday, December 04, 2020 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 07/12/2020 Codina Prat Valls i Arquitectes Associats, Casal de Palaudàries, Lliçà d’Amunt (Barcelona) Photos: Simón García

The center for the elderly is located on an island of municipal facilities, next to a nursery and a civic center at the foot of Palaudàries highway. It has a single floor of 490 square meters, including a main hall with access from the road and a large multipurpose room that can function as one, two, or three independent halls depending on the use, facing the inner space of the island, where the nursery school courtyard is. On one side of the main access, facade onto the street, is the kitchen, with its pantry and adjacent storage, and the exit to a terrace where a barbecue will be set up. On the other side of the main access, also with facade onto the street, are the remaining rooms and services: two offices, a hairdresser shop, and two restrooms.



The project has successfully tackled two challenges: the first, to raise a building with energy rating A (maximum energy efficiency), and the second to do the project with BIM methodology (Building Information Modeling).



The maximum energy efficiency has been achieved by orienting the building well, increasing the thermal insulation by 200% and using high-energy installations in air conditioning (aerothermia) and lighting (LED).



The BIM methodology – consisting of creating a 3D digital model of the building, integrating architecture, structure, and installations –, has allowed to achieve an efficient collaboration and communication between the different technicians in the design phase, a comprehensive technical and economic control in the construction phase, and a building model that is faithful to the constructed reality that will allow it to manage and maintain the property throughout its useful life.



In the most architectural aspect, the project includes an innovative system of structure of cross-laminated timber integrating the structure and the defining enclosures of space in the same element, which is also the final finish, achieving a great warmth and comfort for the users. The building is organized through these structural wooden panels, which define all the spaces and the volume of the roof, designed with different heights and slopes according to the functionality of the uses. Thus, in the halls of activity there is more height, and the areas of circulation, offices, and services are lower.



