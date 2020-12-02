(empty) Wednesday, December 02, 2020 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 02/12/2020 Nexo Arquitectura + Gutiérrez delaFuente Arquitectos + Andrés Perea Arquitecto, Metro Headquarters and Museum in Madrid Photos: Jardín 1

Photos: Fernando Alda

The CIT (Centro Integral de Transporte) is an initiative of Metro de Madrid to build a transport center in the old sheds of Plaza de Castilla in Madrid. The competition was called in 2016, and the team formed by the architects Lourdes Carretero, Manuel Leira, Julio de la Fuente, Andrés Perea, and Iván Carbajosa carried the day with an urban regeneration proposal. The project partially preserves an obsolete metro facility that was still on the plot, and adds a series of buildings connected below grade, distributed around a garden of industrial character, which will centralize the office spaces and services related to transportation in the Community of Madrid.



The project for the new Metro offices maintains the original topography. This allows to reduce the urban fabric, create new connections, and contributes to visual and physical permeability between the building, the garden, the city, and the history of the place.



With the idea of recovering, updating, and reusing, in an exercise of urban archaeology, the complex uses the structure of the old sheds and their mobile elements to build the central garden. The color yellow, tied to the industrial culture of the metro, is maintained.



The servicing spaces of the Metro Headquarters are organized in a central wooden core that evokes the subway’s past; it adds warmth and organizes the spaces together with the prefabricated pieces and other construction elements.



The building floats over a ground level that is anchored to the site with metallic pillars – double HEM – in a V shape and painted yellow to evoke the old structures of the railway sheds and other elements in the garden.



The HVAC system, based on a grid of chilled beams, is located in the interaxes of the prefabricated T- beams. The design includes renewable energy solutions including 56 geothermal wells and 512 photovoltaic solar modules. AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.