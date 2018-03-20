Tweets por @arquitect_viva New Books AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines. Other publications RCR arquitectes Land architecture, but also architecture of the land. After three decades of work, Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem and Ramon Vilalta have obtained universal recognition for a stubbornly local oeuvre. SANAA The 352-page volume, in hardcover and fully bilingual Spanish-English edition, which gathers the complete oeuvre of Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa over almost three decades of work of the three studios they lead in Tokyo David Chipperfield The Fundación ICO presents the bilingual Spanish-English catalogue of the exhibition ‘Essentials. David Chipperfield Architects.’ Featuring thirty works and projects, the book covers thirty years in the career of the British architect. Juan Navarro Baldeweg The Fundación ICO publishes, in bilingual Spanish-English edition, the catalogue of the exhibition ‘One Zodiac. Juan Navarro Baldeweg,’ which covers the professional career of the Spanish architect, establishing connections between his works as if they formed a zodiac, a ring of constellations. The Architect is Present Published by the Fundación ICO in a bilingual edition, Spanish and English, the book ‘The Architect is Present’ shows the work of five studios that work in underprivileged contexts, proving that scarcity of means can stimulate technical inventiveness and comunity participation. Spain mon amour Published by the Fundación ICO in a bilingual edition, Spanish and English, the book ‘Spain mon amour’ reviews recent Spanish architecture through fifteen works in fifteen different cities, completed by five studios and represented by five prominent photographers. Change of Climate Following the editions of 2010, 2012, and 2014 – ‘More for Less,’ ‘The Common,’ and ‘The Necessary,’ the 4th international congress organized by the Fundación Arquitectura y Sociedad set out to examine ‘Change of Climate’ in architecture, now undergoing deep change. Necessary Architecture Following the editions of 2010 and 2012, ‘More for Less’ and ‘The Common,’ the third international congress organized by the Fundación Arquitectura y Sociedad came with the heading of ‘Necessary Architecture’, centering upon values of austerity but also on cultural aspects of architecture. The Common Organized by the Fundación Arquitectura y Sociedad, the congress (Pamplona, June 2012) appealed to civic solidarity as an instrument of architecture in facing the urgent economic and environmental challenges of today. More for Less Organized by the Fundación Arquitectura y Sociedad, the congress (Pamplona, June 2010) aimed to take stock of the change of mood in architecture. Published in a bilingual edition, Spanish and English, the book presents the interviews with the participants. Atlas: Europe Devoted to the most recent architecture of the European continent, it is the fourth volume in a series which develops and updates the work published in 2007 by the BBVA Foundation, Atlas. Global Architecture circa 2000. The current publication, of 320 pages, is also edited in Spanish. Atlas: Africa and M. East Devoted to the most recent architecture of Africa and the Middle East, is the third volume in a series of four which develop and update the work published in 2007 by the BBVA Foundation, Atlas. Global Architecture circa 2000. The current publication, of 320 pages, is also edited in Spanish. Atlas: America Devoted to the latest architecture of America, it is the second volume in a series of four which develop and update the work published by the BBVA Foundation in 2007, Atlas. Global Architecture circa 2000. The current publication, of 320 pages, is also edited in Spanish. Atlas: Asia and Pacífic This Atlas, devoted to the latest architecture of Asia and the Pacific, is the first volume in a series of four which develop and update the work published by the BBVA Foundation in 2007, Atlas. Global Architecture circa 2000. The current publication, of 320 pages, is also edited in Spanish. Atlas. Circa 2000 The BBVA Foundation presents Atlas. Arquitectura global circa 2000, a volume of 312 pages published also in Spanish. Centered on the period opened by the Fall of the Berlin Wall, this work intends to be a critical assessment of world architecture in our global times. Spain Builds, 1975-2010 Second edition of the work published in 2006 coinciding with the exhibition on architecture in Spain held at the MoMA. Now, to mark Spain's presence at Expo Shanghai, the oeuvre is extended, adding Chinese to the original languages. SPECIAL OFFER

