04/04/2018
The Wall Street Journal
This exhibition at the Parrish Art Museum is about the many ways that a camera can turn pile-driven structures of concrete and metal into cloudy symbols of high romance...
03/04/2018
Luis Fernández-Galiano
The selfish giant of Oscar Wilde closed his garden to the children, and with them the spring went away. The technological titans of our days control ever more exclusive domains...
03/04/2018
Curbed
Bitcoin’s young investors put their digital currency to work in the physical world. Today, listings from one coast to another tout Bitcoin as a way to make a property transaction...
02/04/2018
ETH Zurich
Researchers from ETH Zurich are using a new method for digital timber construction in a real project for the first time...
01/04/2018
Green Matters
XEV, an Italian car company, and Polymaker, a Shanghai-based 3D printing material company, have joined forces to create LSEV...
31/03/2018
It is smaller than a grain of salt, and it will cost less than ten cents to manufacture and can monitor, analyze, communicate, and even act on data .The tiny devices will be ‘cryptographic anchors’ embedded in everyday objects...
30/03/2018
Hyperallergic
More than a dozen demonstrators entered the Louvre museum in Paris and laid down in front of Theodore Géricault’s iconic oil painting The Raft of Medusa, in protest of the company Total...
30/03/2018
A work of the Swiss architect Max Dudler, this library in Heidenheim an der Brenz, in the southwest German state of Baden-Wurtemberg, stands on a plot of land previously occupied by a prison. As a chromatic remembrance of Hellenstein Castle nearby, the library rises...
29/03/2018
Located in a spectacular enclave in the Alps, this 1950s construction with views of Lake Zurich has been turned into a 210-square-meter tourist shelter with thirty beds. Designed by the Swiss firm studio we architetti, headed by Felix Wettstein and Ludovica Molo...
29/03/2018
MGA&D is responsible for design and construction oversight of what will be, when completed, the tallest statue in the world. The 182 meter tall Statue of Unity is being built at the Sadhu-Bet Island (India)...
28/03/2018
The team formed by Sergison Bates Architects (London), noAarchitecten (Brussels), and EM2N (Zurich) has won the competition to convert an old Citroën car factory in the Belgian capital into the KANAL – Centre Pomdidou. Their design won over 92 other entries...
28/03/2018
The Guardian
Critics claim the reforms disproportionately affect the cities’ poorest. Tens of thousands of migrants were forced out of Beijing as part of a government crackdown on illegal housing...
28/03/2018
Luis Fernández-Galiano
The Loos enigma begins to unravel. A new generation of historians is throwing light on the darkest corners of an architect who half a century ago was famously described...
28/03/2018
Harvard University Graduate School of Design
Lee has taught at Harvard GSD since 2013 and was recently named Professor in Practice of Architecture, an appointment that also will take effect July 1, 2018. Lee is a principal...
27/03/2018
The Economist
Two giant engineering projects will alter the European landscape. They should improve links between Europe’s north and south...
27/03/2018
This school and training center is located in the Batticaloa district, one of the areas in Sri Lanka most affected by the tsunami of 2004 and persistent civil war. The program is fragmented and distributed in a series of...
26/03/2018
The Madrid architect Jesús Donaire was commissioned to build a dwelling on a plot of land in the urban center of Malagón where a warehouse for storing farming materials stood. An adobe wall bordered the old building and was a key element of the urban image...
25/03/2018
The Guardian
Projections suggest cities will swell at an astonishing pace – but whether that means our salvation or an eco-disaster is by no means certain...
23/03/2018
The Guardian
Eight-tonne fragment of Robin Hood Gardens to be reassembled at Venice Architecture Biennale...
23/03/2018
The Tokyo firm SANAA, headed by Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa, has completed this building in Tsuruoka, a small city in Japan’s Yamagata Prefecture. On the site of the old cultural center, the new facilities try to blend into the environment of wooden houses...
23/03/2018
On view through 17 June at the Foto Colectania Foundation in Barcelona is 'Paco Gómez: The Poetic Instant and the Architectural Image,' curated by Alberto Martín. The exhibition presents four decades of the career of Francisco Gómez...
22/03/2018
The New York Times
The corner of Houston Street and the Bowery has been home to murals by some of the world’s most renowned street artists, from Keith Haring to Os Gêmeos to JR...
22/03/2018
The Swiss firm Herzog & de Meuron has presented its project for a residential building on stilts that is part of the plan to redevelop the Badaevskiy Brewery, abandoned on the banks of the Moscow River. In the center of the Russian capital, the two apartment...
22/03/2018
The German firm of Ole Scheeren recently completed these two skyscrapers in Kampong Glam, a neighborhood which is the Muslim heart of Singapore. The taller one, rising 186 meters, contains 600 dwellings in 50 floors above ground. The other one, 170 meters tall...
21/03/2018
The Guardian
For 30 years, Japanese photographer Naoya Hatakeyama has probed the intimate lives of cities – from the quarries where they are...
21/03/2018
The Slovenian firm OFIS – headed by Rok Oman and Spela Videcnik— designed this glazed pavilion in collaboration with experts of the manufacturer Guardian Glass. The purpose was to demonstrate the technical capacity of its highly insulated Guardian SunGuard...
21/03/2018
El equipo formado por colectivo seis, Kababie Arquitectos, taller paralelo y Michan Architecture ha levantado este pabellón efímero en el casco histórico de Ciudad de México, en el parque público de la Alameda Central. Con motivo del festival de arquitectura...
20/03/2018
In time with the 61st anniversary of Ghana’s independence, David Adjaye has unveiled his design for a new cathedral in Accra, capital of the African country. Born in Tanzania to Ghanaian parents, Adjaye had in Accra up to now only carried out private residential projects...
20/03/2018
Vulture
Santiago Ramón y Cajal is one of a kind in more ways than one. He is the only Nobel Prize winner in history — in physiology and medicine, 1906 — to also be a truly great artist...
20/03/2018
The Guardian / Rowan Moore
In 1978, Norman Foster’s Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts at the University of East Anglia was a vision of the future. The exhibition ‘Superstructures: the New Architecture 1960-1990’...
