Wednesday, April 04, 2018
‘Image Building: How Photography Transforms Architecture’
04/04/2018

‘Image Building: How Photography Transforms Architecture’

The Wall Street Journal

This exhibition at the Parrish Art Museum is about the many ways that a camera can turn pile-driven structures of concrete and metal into cloudy symbols of high romance...

Technological Titans
03/04/2018

Technological Titans

Luis Fernández-Galiano

The selfish giant of Oscar Wilde closed his garden to the children, and with them the spring went away. The technological titans of our days control ever more exclusive domains...

Cashing out
03/04/2018

Cashing out

Curbed

Bitcoin’s young investors put their digital currency to work in the physical world. Today, listings from one coast to another tout Bitcoin as a way to make a property transaction...

Robotic collaboration in timber construction
02/04/2018

Robotic collaboration in timber construction

ETH Zurich

Researchers from ETH Zurich are using a new method for digital timber construction in a real project for the first time...

3D-printed electric cars will hit the road in 2019
01/04/2018

3D-printed electric cars will hit the road in 2019

Green Matters

XEV, an Italian car company, and Polymaker, a Shanghai-based 3D printing material company, have joined forces to create LSEV... 

IBM designs world’s smallest computer
31/03/2018

IBM designs world’s smallest computer

It is smaller than a grain of salt, and it will cost less than ten cents to manufacture and can monitor, analyze, communicate, and even act on data .The tiny devices will be ‘cryptographic anchors’ embedded in everyday objects...

Activists protest french oil giant’s sponsorship of the Louvre
30/03/2018

Activists protest french oil giant’s sponsorship of the Louvre

Hyperallergic

More than a dozen demonstrators entered the Louvre museum in Paris and laid down in front of Theodore Géricault’s iconic oil painting The Raft of Medusa, in protest of the company Total...

Max Dudler, city library of Heidenheim (Germany)
30/03/2018

Max Dudler, city library of Heidenheim (Germany)

A work of the Swiss architect Max Dudler, this library in Heidenheim an der Brenz, in the southwest German state of Baden-Wurtemberg, stands on a plot of land previously occupied by a prison. As a chromatic remembrance of Hellenstein Castle nearby, the library rises...

studio we architetti, Pfadihus Holzgasse shelter in Horgen (Switzerland)
29/03/2018

studio we architetti, Pfadihus Holzgasse shelter in Horgen (Switzerland)

Located in a spectacular enclave in the Alps, this 1950s construction with views of Lake Zurich has been turned into a 210-square-meter tourist shelter with thirty beds. Designed by the Swiss firm studio we architetti, headed by Felix Wettstein and Ludovica Molo...

Construction of the Tallest Statue in the World
29/03/2018

Construction of the Tallest Statue in the World

MGA&D is responsible for design and construction oversight of what will be, when completed, the tallest statue in the world. The 182 meter tall Statue of Unity is being built at the Sadhu-Bet Island (India)...

SBa / noA / EM2N, Centre Pompidou of Brussels
28/03/2018

SBa / noA / EM2N, Centre Pompidou of Brussels

The team formed by Sergison Bates Architects (London), noAarchitecten (Brussels), and EM2N (Zurich) has won the competition to convert an old Citroën car factory in the Belgian capital into the KANAL – Centre Pomdidou. Their design won over 92 other entries...

China's radical plan to limit the populations of Beijing and Shanghai
28/03/2018

China's radical plan to limit the populations of Beijing and Shanghai

The Guardian

Critics claim the reforms disproportionately affect the cities’ poorest. Tens of thousands of migrants were forced out of Beijing as part of a government crackdown on illegal housing...

Adolf Loos, on Print and on Trial
28/03/2018

Adolf Loos, on Print and on Trial

Luis Fernández-Galiano

The Loos enigma begins to unravel. A new generation of historians is throwing light on the darkest corners of an architect who half a century ago was famously described...

Mark Lee Appointed Chair of Department of Architecture
28/03/2018

Mark Lee Appointed Chair of Department of Architecture

Harvard University Graduate School of Design

Lee has taught at Harvard GSD since 2013 and was recently named Professor in Practice of Architecture, an appointment that also will take effect July 1, 2018. Lee is a principal...

The Malmo-Palermo express
27/03/2018

The Malmo-Palermo express

The Economist

Two giant engineering projects will alter the European landscape. They should improve links between Europe’s north and south...

feat.collective, Lanka Learning Center in Batticaloa (Sri Lanka)
27/03/2018

feat.collective, Lanka Learning Center in Batticaloa (Sri Lanka)

This school and training center is located in the Batticaloa district, one of the areas in Sri Lanka most affected by the tsunami of 2004 and persistent civil war. The program is fragmented and distributed in a series of...

Jesús Donaire, house between walls in Malagón (Ciudad Real)
26/03/2018

Jesús Donaire, house between walls in Malagón (Ciudad Real)

The Madrid architect Jesús Donaire was commissioned to build a dwelling on a plot of land in the urban center of Malagón where a warehouse for storing farming materials stood. An adobe wall bordered the old building and was a key element of the urban image...

The 100 million city: is 21st century urbanisation out of control?
25/03/2018

The 100 million city: is 21st century urbanisation out of control?

The Guardian

Projections suggest cities will swell at an astonishing pace – but whether that means our salvation or an eco-disaster is by no means certain...

Chunk of London housing estate to star at architecture festival
23/03/2018

Chunk of London housing estate to star at architecture festival

The Guardian

Eight-tonne fragment of Robin Hood Gardens to be reassembled at Venice Architecture Biennale...

SANAA, cultural center in Tsuruoka (Japan)
23/03/2018

SANAA, cultural center in Tsuruoka (Japan)

The Tokyo firm SANAA, headed by Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa, has completed this building in Tsuruoka, a small city in Japan’s Yamagata Prefecture. On the site of the old cultural center, the new facilities try to blend into the environment of wooden houses...

Paco Gómez Archive: The Poetic Instant and the Architectural Image
23/03/2018

Paco Gómez Archive: The Poetic Instant and the Architectural Image

On view through 17 June at the Foto Colectania Foundation in Barcelona is 'Paco Gómez: The Poetic Instant and the Architectural Image,' curated by Alberto Martín. The exhibition presents four decades of the career of Francisco Gómez...

A work by Banksy in Manhattan protests the imprisonment of Zehra Dogan
22/03/2018

A work by Banksy in Manhattan protests the imprisonment of Zehra Dogan

The New York Times

The corner of Houston Street and the Bowery has been home to murals by some of the world’s most renowned street artists, from Keith Haring to Os Gêmeos to JR...

Herzog & de Meuron, ‘horizontal skyscraper’ in Moscow
22/03/2018

Herzog & de Meuron, ‘horizontal skyscraper’ in Moscow

The Swiss firm Herzog & de Meuron has presented its project for a residential building on stilts that is part of the plan to redevelop the Badaevskiy Brewery, abandoned on the banks of the Moscow River. In the center of the Russian capital, the two apartment...

Büro Ole Scheeren, Duo Towers in Singapore
22/03/2018

Büro Ole Scheeren, Duo Towers in Singapore

The German firm of Ole Scheeren recently completed these two skyscrapers in Kampong Glam, a neighborhood which is the Muslim heart of Singapore. The taller one, rising 186 meters, contains 600 dwellings in 50 floors above ground. The other one, 170 meters tall...

Cities, deconstructed: Hatakeyama's offbeat urban visions
21/03/2018

Cities, deconstructed: Hatakeyama's offbeat urban visions

The Guardian

For 30 years, Japanese photographer Naoya Hatakeyama has probed the intimate lives of cities – from the quarries where they are...

OFIS, house in the Gorafe Desert (Granada)
21/03/2018

OFIS, house in the Gorafe Desert (Granada)

The Slovenian firm OFIS – headed by Rok Oman and Spela Videcnik— designed this glazed pavilion in collaboration with experts of the manufacturer Guardian Glass. The purpose was to demonstrate the technical capacity of its highly insulated Guardian SunGuard...

( ) Pavilion in Mexico City
21/03/2018

( ) Pavilion in Mexico City

El equipo formado por colectivo seis, Kababie Arquitectos, taller paralelo y Michan Architecture ha levantado este pabellón efímero en el casco histórico de Ciudad de México, en el parque público de la Alameda Central. Con motivo del festival de arquitectura...

David Adjaye, National Cathedral of Ghana in Accra
20/03/2018

David Adjaye, National Cathedral of Ghana in Accra

In time with the 61st anniversary of Ghana’s independence, David Adjaye has unveiled his design for a new cathedral in Accra, capital of the African country. Born in Tanzania to Ghanaian parents, Adjaye had in Accra up to now only carried out private residential projects...

Ramón y Cajal deserves a place next to Michelangelo and Leonardo
20/03/2018

Ramón y Cajal deserves a place next to Michelangelo and Leonardo

Vulture

Santiago Ramón y Cajal is one of a kind in more ways than one. He is the only Nobel Prize winner in history — in physiology and medicine, 1906 — to also be a truly great artist...

Forty years of hi-tech: from the Sainsbury Centre to Apple Park
20/03/2018

Forty years of hi-tech: from the Sainsbury Centre to Apple Park

The Guardian / Rowan Moore

In 1978, Norman Foster’s Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts at the University of East Anglia was a vision of the future. The exhibition ‘Superstructures: the New Architecture 1960-1990’...

