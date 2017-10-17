|
|
|
|
AV Monografías 200
NORMAN FOSTER
Futuros comunes
Luis Fernández-Galiano
Futuros comunes Common Futures
El futuro es ahora The Future is Now
Luis Fernández-Galiano
Liber amicorum A Festschrift for Foster
J.M Ledgard
El nuevo mundo de Foster Foster’s New World
Doce miradas Twelve Regards
El futuro del pasado The Future of the Past
Paul Goldberger
Château Margaux, patrimonio y paisaje Heritage and Landscape
El futuro de la cultura The Future of Culture
Miguel Zugaza
Salón de Reinos, museo y ciudad histórica Museum and Historic City
El futuro de la forma The Future of Form
Jonathan Glancey
Bloomberg, en el corazón de Londres In the Heart of London
El futuro de la función The Future of Function
Joaquín Medina Warmburg
Casa de Gobierno, adaptación al cambio Adapting to Change
El futuro del trabajo The Future of Work
Deborah Berke
Apple Park, un campus de autor A Signature Campus
El futuro del bienestar The Future of Wellness
Charles Jencks
Maggie’s Centre, cáncer y compromiso Cancer and Commitment
El futuro de la construcción The Future of Building
Neri Oxman
Mexico City Airport, una ligereza visionaria A Visionary Lightness
El futuro de la técnica The Future of Technology
Ricky Burdett
Droneport, infraestructuras para África Infrastructures for Africa
El futuro de la movilidad The Future of Mobility
Deyan Sudjic
SkyCycle, nuevas rutas para ciclistas New Routes for Cyclists
El futuro de la sostenibilidad The Future of Sustainability
Mohsen Mostafavi
Masdar, la creación de una ciudad The Founding of a City
El futuro de las redes The Future of Networks
Paul Finch
Thames Hub, alternativas estratégicas Strategic Alternatives
El futuro del futuro The Future of Future
Nicholas Negroponte
Lunar Habitation, en la nave espacial Luna In Spaceship Moon
Un nuevo comienzo A New Beginning
Paul Goldberger
La Fundación Norman Foster The Norman Foster Foundation
Norman Foster
Una reflexión personal A Personal Reflexion
|
Comprar
|
|
AV Monografías 200 - NORMAN FOSTER
Edición Impresa
|
30,00
€
|
Añadir
|
|
AV Monografías 200 - NORMAN FOSTER
Edición PDF con DRM
|
Ayuda
|
15,99
€
|
Añadir