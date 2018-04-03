Arquitectura Viva 203 - SILICON VALLEY

Arquitectura Viva
April 03, 2018
SILICON VALLEY

Arquitectura Viva 203

Tech Labs: Apple, Facebook, Google
Dossier: Concrete

News
Corporate Bubbles
A Hundred Years of Zevi
Two Towers Coming Up
Pixeled Offices
Archive in Concrete
Reconverted Agora
The Elderly
Residential Vault

Deyan Sudjic
The Future is Telepolis
Silicon Valley Urbanism

Deborah Berke
Foster + Partners
Apple Campus, Cupertino

Christopher Hawthorne
Frank O. Gehry
Facebook Campus, Menlo Park

OMA
Willow Campus, Menlo Park

BIG / Heatherwick Studio
Google Campus, Charleston East

Bjarke Ingels Group
Google Campus, Sunnyvale

Art / Culture

Liane Lefaivre / Alex Tzonis
The Rebel Humanist
Aldo van Eyck (1918-1999)

Richard Weston
The Patient Search
Jørn Utzon (1918-2008)

Books
Habitats of Soviet Power
From ‘Summa’ to Breviary
Pride of the Irrational
Corporate Prestige

Technique / Construction

Ignacio Senra
From Bone to Skin
Mutations of Concrete

Museum, Cape Town
Architecture School, Tournai
Church, St. Jacques-de-la-Lande
Chapel, Hyogo
Psychiatric Center, Pamplona
Auditorium, Boca del Río

Products

Philip Ursprung
In the Iron Age
